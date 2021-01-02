This Is Us season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Kevin takes a road trip







We’ve heard a reasonable amount about Tuesday’s This Is Us season 5 episode 5, plus the Laurel-centric episode that is set to follow it. What we hadn’t heard that much about until now was the upcoming seventh episode of the season. Given that episode 5 is about Kate to some extent and episode 6 is about Randall, it only makes sense for this one to be somewhat Kevin-focused.

With that in mind, we’re happy to be able to present a few more details now about it. According to a report from SpoilerTV, the title for this episode is “There.” That word is, on the surface, very ambiguous. Yet, it also does imply a sense of direction — as though you are going somewhere as opposed to a place that you already are. That could tie into a certain road-trip part of this upcoming story, as we’re going to be seeing Kevin take part in some sort of road-trip here. The attached synopsis has a little more of a tease on that very subject:

Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

So where is he going? The stress of the trip is the most curious part. It could be tied to his relationship with Madison, or revisiting a certain part of his past that he had long abandoned. There could be other stresses put upon him thanks largely to the pandemic, depending on how long This Is Us spends time focusing on that part of our present reality.

We wouldn’t go so far as to call the next three episodes a trilogy; yet, at the same time it’s very-much clear now that the Big Three is going to have their moment in the sun. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

