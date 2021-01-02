Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 promo: Higgins tests Magnum







After a brief holiday hiatus Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 is set to arrive on CBS this coming Friday — how about a first-look promo?

The video below may not necessarily give you a full view of what’s coming up moving forward, but it does present one of the show’s standout qualities: The dynamic between Magnum and Higgins. Apparently, Juliet wanted Thomas to test her new security system, and he tried to do everything that he could in order to expose potential flaws. Here’s the bad news: It didn’t work, as the alarm on the Ferrari still goes off.

Of course, nothing when it comes to these two can ever be straightforward. Shortly after the alarm goes off, Magnum accused Higgins of cheating in order to keep him from passing the test. Who knows what really went on here? Either way, it’s funny, and it’s also kind of adorable (and fitting) to see Zeus and Apollo fitted with earphones to keep them protected from some of the car-horn noise.

Separate from the shenanigans that are present within this promo, a good chunk of this upcoming episode is going to focus in part on Magnum and Higgins trying to help a mixed-martial arts fighter. What’s going on with them? Their career is on the rise, but they’re finding themselves pressured to try and throw a fight. It’s hard to tell where this story will be going, but odds are it’s going to prove entertaining from start to finish.

When it comes to Magnum and Higgins’ relationship, we’re mostly excited to see it continue to evolve. We know that there is a contingent of people who’d love for them to become a couple, and we recognize that this option is very-much on the board. With that being said, we really don’t feel like it’s something that needs to be rushed, if it even happens.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 4?

