All American season 3 premiere spoilers: New starts, new problems







We’ve been forced to wait a long time in order to check out the All American season 3 premiere at The CW, but here’s the good news: The wait is almost over! The first episode is airing on January 18, and it’s going to represent some significant changes in the life of Spencer. He’s taking some big chances with his future, but he’s far from the only one with Billy heading over to South Crenshaw High. Rather than being in the spotlight, he’s instead going to need to find a way to make said spotlight work for him.

To better prepare now for what the first episode back is going to be, check out the full, recently-released All American season 3 premiere synopsis now:

SEASON PREMIERE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself on the defense after an interview he gave comes out, upsetting his old teammates and emotions get the best of them. Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) return from tour, but while Coop tries to figure out what happened with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), she tries to learn why Tyrone’s sister is back. Billy (Taye Diggs) is excited for a fresh start at South Crenshaw High, but he must confront something from his past first that could be a roadblock to his success. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star GeffriMaya) struggle with saying goodbye to someone they love. Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#301). Original airdate 1/18/2021.

Don’t think of this episode at all as something that will be the definitive portrait of what season 3 will look like. Instead, it’s more of the foundation. It’s going to be exciting, but there are so many other things that could be built upon it — and not all of them are going to be remotely expected.

