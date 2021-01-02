Power Book II: Ghost episode 10 (finale): Who could die? Final candidates







Are you prepared for the Power Book II: Ghost finale to arrive? It’s going to be on the app in just a matter of hours, and within this article, we come posing some important questions about deaths.

Characters dying has been a part of the Power franchise from the beginning, and we’ve thought for a good while now that we’d be losing someone before Book II season 1 came to a close. It’s just woven so much into this world, no?

The question that we’re still left to wonder is simply a matter of who it could be. What character’s departure would create the biggest total impact? How can you get a lot of jaws on the floor. While there are a lot of possibilities out there, we’re presenting the four people below we’re the most worried about at present.

4. 2-Bit – We don’t think that he is going to die, given that he feels like a perfect addition to an eventual Tommy spin-off show. We just have to wonder whether or not he could get caught in the crosshairs since he is sticking, and he is trying to get something from Tariq in the process.

3. Riley – Someone’s gotta die in the finale, right? While we have a hard time knowing who would be solely responsible for it, the character dying would allow Saxe a chance to see consequences for his actions … and that mean something.

2. Lorenzo – This is probably one of the deaths that would be the most interesting — it could completely upend the entire Tejada family empire, and we’d almost prefer it since it would put Monet in a position of even more influence. This would be, effectively, the position that we thought she’d be in back when the show was first announced.

1. Cane – It’s hard to put anyone else here at the top of the list at this point, mostly because this is a guy who is already in so deep. It’s hard to fathom a situation where he

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to the Power Book II: Ghost finale?

Who do you believe personally is the most likely to die? Be sure to let us know some of your current thoughts and theories below! Once you check that out, be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back around for some other news tonight. (Photo: Starz.)

