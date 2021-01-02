Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: More details on John Bishop role







As we prepare for the launch of Doctor Who season 13 later in 2021, we now know there is a new part of the cast in John Bishop. The actor and comedian was first announced at the end of the New Year’s Eve special “Revolution of the Daleks,” and we can say now that he is an official part of the cast. Of course, there aren’t many other details beyond the name of the character: Dan. There will be some further things revealed, but we’re probably going to have to wait and see what some of them are over time.

What we can at least give you are some official comments from both Bishop and showrunner Chris Chibnall about this new addition to the story. John will be joining Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill on the series. Remember that Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh departed at the end of the special.

Bishop – “If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

Chibnall – “It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

Remember that Doctor Who is going to have a slightly-shorter season coming up later this year; also, the episodes will probably look slightly different due to the pandemic. We are still confident, though, that the signature imagination and spirit will still be there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you want to see when it comes to John Bishop on Doctor Who season 13?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







