Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale: Is there room for Part 5?







We’re coming out now of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale, and it’s fair to say that jaws are on the floor. How can they not be after some of what we just witnessed? This is one of the biggest, craziest endings to a show that we’ve seen, especially since it seems as though Sabrina and Nick are … gone? They’re in the afterlife together?

It’s interesting in a way that show executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa noted that there were plans for what a Part 5 could be — meaning that there may have been a chance to reverse the course of what we saw in Part 4. Yet, we have to assume that the end is the end. It does seem as though the writers were very-much prepared for this far in advance.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is at least some of what star Kiernan Shipka had to say about the finale, and if it could serve as a season or series finale:

I think it’s probably both at the same time. I think that we approached the finale as a finale finale, and I’m happy we did that because I think the fans deserve that kind of closure. Having said that, I don’t think that Greendale would ever not be exciting. I doubt that Sabrina’s life would be anything but filled with lots of highs and lows, and Greendale is not just gonna become a chill place. So there’s always room to come back. But at the same time, I think that we gave people a ton of closure.

The unfortunate thing is that it’s hard to imagine an ideal home surfacing for Sabrina right away. It’s hard when a show gets canceled at Netflix, largely since there are rights and complications that make finding another place to call home hard. Sure, The CW makes some sense given that there was originally interest there, but after this ending it doesn’t feel like anything is close to guaranteed.

Related News – Why was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina canceled at Netflix?

What did you think about the events of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







