Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Could it be revived somewhere else?







Earlier tonight, the shocking news first came out that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was canceled by Netflix. Now, we’re left to wonder one very-simple question: Is there anyone out there that will save the show? Is there any other potential home that could work for it? We know that there are going to be questions all about that moving forward … though it feels like somewhat of a longshot that a revival will happen elsewhere.

If you had to think about a potential home, The CW would be the obvious choice. They just canceled Katy Keene, and you could make the argument that they just swap out one show for the other. Yet, Sabrina comes with a rather hefty Netflix budget right now and also tonally is rather different from some other shows that they’ve got on the air. We don’t think that a transition over would be easy.

A more interesting scenario could be that Sabrina finds its way over to HBO Max, given that this was the streaming home for Katy Keene during its brief run. Yet, there may be some challenges when it comes to rights. Netflix tends to hold onto exclusive streaming rights for a number of their shows, so convincing them to drop that and allow for a series to move could cost a pretty penny. We haven’t seen a lot of exclusive streaming shows move from one service to another. As a matter of fact, One Day at a Time is really the one live-action show to find another home elsewhere (cable network Pop) after being canceled at Netflix.

In the end, we wouldn’t hold out too much hope that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has life beyond the upcoming Part 4 airing later this year. Yet, crazier things have certainly happened within the world of The CW. We can’t rule anything out when the dust settles.

