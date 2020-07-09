Chilling Adventures of Sabrina canceled; Part 4 airing later this year







After what seemed to be a fairly successful run at Netflix, it seems as though Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now over. Today, Netflix opted to conclude the series after its upcoming Part 4. This is going to be an emotional conclusion to the story, especially when you think about timing. The end of this series is coming a mere matter of days after the cancellation of Katy Keene, the other series that is currently set within the Riverdale universe. With this, Riverdale remains the only active show on the roster as we prepare for new episodes to air in the new year.

In a statement (per TVLine), executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had the following to say about the show’s conclusion:

“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show … I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

So why end the show now? For starters, we don’t think that Netflix is really in the business of working as closely with Warner Bros. TV as they once were. The WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max could be a part of that — remember that Fuller House also is over and Lucifer is going to end with season 6. The performance may not have been there for Sabrina anymore, but at the same time it’s hard to know given that Netflix has not released a number of numbers for the show.

For some more details about Part 4, here is what we got:

“The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale … The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

What do you think about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina being canceled at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







