Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? January show hopes







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It would certainly be a nice way to kick off 2021, since we all could use a little bit of comedy.

Yet, we’re going to have to wait a little while in order to see it — at least in its most substantial of forms. There is no new installment airing on the network tonight, and we’re still waiting to get a precise return date for the series. The one thing that we can say with confidence is that the show will be off the air until after Inauguration Day, mostly because this was noted by Saturday Night Live itself on the most-recent episode.

Why the long hiatus, especially when there is so much news that the cast and crew could be talking about? We think that a lot of it has to do with us getting so many episodes this fall, especially leading up to the Presidential Election. SNL knew that this is when they were going to get the best ratings, so they sacrificed shows in the winter in order to have more in the fall.

Rest assured, though, that the series will be back either at the end of this month or in early February, and there is a lot of comedy we’ll have a chance to get at that point. We don’t have an announcement of the next host as of yet, but we would assume that it’s going to be someone generating headlines. Typically we’d look for either an athlete or an Oscar contender around this time, but with the state of the virus and also delayed movie award-shows, there’s a little more chaos and uncertainty across the board.

What do you want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight?

