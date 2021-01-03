Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date hopes on Starz







Following the big finale this weekend, it only makes sense to want the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date. If you’re not eager to learn it, then isn’t the series doing something wrong?

Let’s kick things off here with the following reminder: You don’t have to worry about the spin-off’s long-term future. The Michael Rainey Jr. series is going to be coming back for more, and that comes after a strong performance on Starz over the course of this year. While we know it had a rather unusual run this season due to the global pandemic, the cast and crew were able to get the story done and they deserve all the credit in the world for that.

Let’s get back now, though, to the subject of when a season 2 could premiere. There is a certain amount of ambiguity when it comes to this right now, especially since we know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming this summer. More than likely, that show is coming far before the return of Book II. It’s possible that Power Book IV: Force could also come out beforehand depending on what the network wants to do with the Tommy spin-off and how filming on it could work.

At the moment, our hope is that we’ll see Tariq, Monet, and the rest of this show’s key characters back on the air in late 2021. We know that there’s been a lot of work done on this show behind the scenes already, and that’s encouraging when you look to the future.

