Earth to Ned season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?







Following the launch of ten new episodes on Disney+ today, can you expect an Earth to Ned season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely this series will go away entirely?

The first thing we want to say here is simply this: Isn’t this show one of the more unpredictable surprises on TV over the past year? It’s an alien-themed talk show featuring big name celebrity guests and wizardry courtesy of The Jim Henson Company. There’s really not much on TV quite like it, and we appreciate the celebrities and performers who have been willing to give it a chance.

As for what the future is going to hold for Earth to Ned before today’s return, we do remain hopeful that more is coming — yet, it’s also a little early to bank on anything for certain. It could come down to how many viewers choose to check out the series, in addition to critical buzz and positive momentum. Honestly, we don’t think a lot of viewers out there even know the show exists yet and there’s still a ton of upside here. Like much of the Jim Henson Company’s programming, there is universal appeal here for kids and adults, and with much of the set and puppetry done, there are logistical reasons to keep bringing it back.

Also, remember that Disney+ still needs to have a consistent amount of new programming — especially when you are thinking about shows that are not tied into Star Wars in some shape or form. The more programming that the series can confirm and keep on the air, the more loyalty that Disney will have. They’ve done a fantastic job as of late, so let’s hope that they can find a way to keep it going.

If there are more episodes of Earth to Ned coming, it is our personal belief that we will see them at some point later in 2021.

Do you want to see an Earth to Ned season 2 renewal coming?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







