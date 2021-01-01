The Blacklist season 8 episode 3: Should Reddington’s illness come up?







What’s going on with Reddington’s illness on The Blacklist? We’ve said this before, and we’ll probably say it a dozen or so more times — this is a story that we need concrete answers on. It really started to come into focus last season, and it’s also been mentioned so far in season 8.

Yet, it’s not exactly at the center of any discussion. It’s an odd part of the story, though, since you have to imagine it almost as a ticking clock hovering over one Raymond Reddington. It may be defining a lot of his actions without us even knowing it, and the metaphorical toothpaste has already been left out of the tube. There’s no way for the show to just ignore this story anymore, and we think there could be more sniffing around it. Foreseeably, there’s only so long for this to be a secret.

So why keep it a secret at this point? There is only one conceivable reason that we can think of, and it has a lot to do with the idea that this is somehow tied to Reddington’s identity. Maybe it is a consequence of changing his face via Dr. Koehler, or it gives a clue as to his true self some other way. He can’t reveal the illness without giving something more away.

We can’t say for certain that Reddington’s identity is going to be the focal point of The Blacklist when the series returns. We just feel confident that it’s important. The longer that it is unaddressed, the harder it could become to focus on everything else. We’d almost like for this illness to be a focus of someone other than Liz — take, for example, someone like Aram or Cooper.

