Shark Tank revisited: Chicken Salt, Flipstik, Mighty Carver, Surprise Cake







While there is no new Shark Tank tonight, you’ll have a chance to revisit Chicken Salt, Surprise Cake, Mighty Carver, and Flipstik. Want to get a sense of what’s going on with them now, or at least who got deals in the original airing? We’ve got that for you below.

This episode first aired a little under two months ago, and if you want a greater sense of it, start with the synopsis. We’ve got links to all the individual products below, in the event you want to check them out:

“1205” – Can two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles prove that they’re worth their salt as they pitch a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple? A mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts, try to show the Sharks there’s something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand. A husband and wife from Sanford, Florida, have an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives often used during holidays. An entrepreneur from St. Louis, Missouri, hopes his rap pitch sticks as he shares a product designed to attach your phone to almost any surface on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 1 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/6/20)

Chicken Salt – This is still a cool, smart salt alternative, and despite skepticism from a few of the Sharks in the Tank, they are able to score a deal with none other than Barbara Corcoran. She’s had success with other food products, but will she here? Time will tell.

Surprise Cake – We still think that this is a fun idea for a product, but the issue here is that broad appeal and avoiding something that can only be done once or twice for your friends. There was no deal in the Tank, but the company is still selling products online.

Mighty Carver – They were able to strike a deal with Daymond John in the Tank the first time around, and we think that this company is doing a great job now of embracing the show experience and creating a real brand out of this. This is obviously a big holiday gift, but maybe there are people who’d use it for Easter, as well!

Flipstik – It’s still far too early to tell what the long-term success of this product will be, but they scored a deal with Lori Greiner in the Tank. We do think that she’s the perfect investor for something this visual and practical — it can be easily demonstrated as a must-have for phone owners.

Related News – Be sure to get some other insight when it comes to Shark Tank

Which one of these Shark Tank products interests you the most?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







