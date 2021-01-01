Who is John Bishop? Doctor Who post-credit scene explained







Who is John Bishop, and what will he mean for the future of Doctor Who? There’s a lot to talk about after today’s special.

Let’s break down what we saw briefly, as the post-credits scene for “Revolution of the Daleks” highlighted a character played by the comedian and presenter. They noted that he will be a part of the upcoming season, and also noted that new episodes are going to be coming in 2021. We know that they are currently in production.

So who will Bishop play? The easiest theory that we can muster is that he will be some sort of new companion, which would make sense given the exits of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole. We know that Mandip Gill is still around, so technically, there is no need for an additional star on the series. Nonetheless, show boss Chris Chibnall may want one. We don’t think that Bishop is playing the next Doctor, given that there has been zero talk about Jodie Whittaker leaving — if she was, they certainly wouldn’t reveal the next Doctor before announcing her exit.

It is also possible that Bishop could be some sort of adversary or a different sort of character in The Doctor’s orbit — just remember that Chibnall has had a tendency to do some things his own way since joining the series. He may somewhat buck tradition here.

We will say this — John Bishop is a somewhat surprising cast given that we don’t really view him in a familiar sort of dramatic-actor lens. Yet, we didn’t necessarily see Bradley Walsh as a conventional casting, either. This could be a way to court a difference audience to the series, or at least inject it with a slightly different energy.

The one thing that we will say for sure is this: We’re certainly not going to judge Bishop as a part of the show before seeing him in something longer than a tiny preview.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to Doctor Who

What do you want to see when it comes to John Bishop on Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







