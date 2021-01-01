Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? New season 5 – Russ scoop







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we have a few things to share, including of course an answer to that question.

Let’s begin this piece with a simple dose of bad news: There is no new episode of the series tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It’s also mostly a function of CBS wanting to keep their episodes at a time when the ratings will be there. New episodes of MacGyver will start airing again on January 8, the same day that you will also see installments of both Magnum PI and Blue Bloods. These three shows have a tendency to air together, and we imagine that this isn’t going to be changing in the near future.

So while you do wait for the series to return, why not share at least some news on what is coming? According to a new report from TVLine, there is going to be a new love interest-of-sorts coming for the character moving forward. Her name is played by Sofia Walker, and she is played by none other than Holby City alum Camilla Arfwedson. What we’re going to see on an upcoming episode is these two spend a lot of time together in quarantine. Things get a little bit complicated, and the aforementioned site notes that there is everything from “sword play” to “fierce drumming” and “rocking out.” All of this could prove pretty funny, but of course there is a series turn at some point during the episode.

One of the things that MacGyver has always done a good job at over the years is finding a way to balance out tones, and also giving each series regular a chance to shine. We’ve had some good stuff this season already for Desi and Mac, and we’ll see where things go from here.

