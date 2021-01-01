The Office: Unaired cold open, dedicated to Hugh Dane, airs on Peacock







For those of you who love The Office, you should know that today marks an enormous occasion for the franchise. All seasons of the series are now available over on Peacock after many years on Netflix, and the first two are available for free.

We know that there are some people sad about the long-running comedy moving away from Netflix, but Peacock is working to create a real hub for the property on their service. There are plans for all sorts of exclusives to drop, and it starts with the video below. This is an extended cold open that was originally set for the series finale, but ultimately was cut due to time. It features Jim and Pam (pictured above) doing their best in order to prank Dwight one final time, with them doing their part to set him up as the new lead of The Matrix. Basically, they want him to think that he is actually getting his own experience as The One. It’s crazy, but also funny — the perfect way to kick off 2021.

Also, is there anything more Dwight than trying to convince him that he is suddenly the second coming of Keanu Reeves?

There is also a sentimental part of this unaired cold open, as it is dedicated in the end to the late Hugh Dane. He played security guard Hank throughout the series, but tragically passed away back in 2018. He was an accomplished character actor who appeared in a wide array of shows over the years, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The West Wing, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This cold open is really one of the best tributes possible for him, given that he gets to do something different than he ever really had before on The Office. It’s just nice to see Hank outside of his typical role.

Ultimately, we love that this cold open existed all of this time and yet, we never had a chance to see it. We’re suddenly very-much curious in order to learn what other stuff is out there.

Of course, we want to hear from you — what did you think about this new cold open? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: NBCUniversal.)

