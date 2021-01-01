Lucifer season 5 part 2 teaser: What is God telling Lucifer?







In honor of us now being in 2021, why not talk something that will inevitably be one of the year’s biggest shows? Lucifer season 5 part 2 is likely coming at some point in the coming months, or at least we’d hope so — filming’s been done on it for at least a little while.

So while you prepare for the show to come back, why not dive into the new teaser below? The show’s official Twitter technically posted it yesterday, and it serves by and large as a Lucifer Morningstar fancam — a highlight reel of sorts, for those not up to date with the current lingo. Yet, and much like what the show did with their Chloe Decker fancam, there is a tiny bit of new footage at the very end of this.

At the conclusion of this video, you can see God (Dennis Haysbert) with his hand on Lucifer’s shoulder as he says “I’ve come to ask you something.” We know that God surfaced in the part 1 finale to potentially quiet down a battle between Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel, but is there a greater reasoning behind his return? That could be something that this video is referring to, and that makes us excited. Lucifer’s been a part of a lot of crazy stuff before and yet, we’ve never seen God interfere. The reasoning and the purpose here has to be significant.

Also, it only makes sense to see God at this point. We know that season 5 was at one point planned to be the final season, and the writers clearly wanted to go to him before the end.

hit play at 11:59:03 to ring in 2021 with our luci fancam ✨ pic.twitter.com/WSMq77AR0t — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) December 31, 2020

