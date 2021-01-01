Mayans MC season 3, The Orville face further filming delays







We know that there are a lot of people out there excited to watch Mayans MC and The Orville season 3 at some point in the future. Yet, the two series are now among those that are being pushed back temporarily due to the state of things in the state of California.

As many of you may know, Southern California has experienced recently an unprecedented surge of cases due to the virus as of late, leaving hospitals slammed and in a position where precautions must be taken all across the board. While TV and film productions have been exempt from local stay-at-home orders, there have been requests made from the Los Angeles County of Public Health to temporarily slow down production for at least a couple of weeks. These shows in particular will now be waiting until mid-to-late January in order to return from their holiday hiatus.

We know that with Mayans MC and The Orville in general, the way has been a rather long one to begin with. These two series faced significant production delays last year due to the pandemic — Mayans waited until the fall to get back to work, whereas The Orville had an extended production pause due to the various challenges with prosthetic makeup and the like. It’s harder with a show like it to keep cast and crew members away from each other.

As of right now, the delay in production is not meant to be an extremely long one, but we have to be very much aware of the fact that this is a fluid situation. Things could easily change over the coming weeks depending on what’s happening with the virus, and the world will remain in a touch-and-go state.

