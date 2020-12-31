Power Book II: Ghost finale theories: Where will Brayden land?







There are certainly a lot of different things to discuss leading into the Power Book II: Ghost finale this weekend — but for this article, let’s take a look at Brayden. He’s Tariq’s closest friend, and one of the few people he can reasonably trust on some level. Yet, Tariq still hasn’t told him everything … and there may be moments coming where Brayden is still pushed to turn on him.

In the promo that’s already out there for the finale, Riley does her best to warn Brayden away from Tariq — given that her uncle is Cooper Saxe, it made sense that we would get to this point. He’ll probably learn more about how Riley used him, but what will he do about it? Will he warn Tariq? We can’t see him turning on him yet.

Instead, we wouldn’t be shocked if the finale ends up being the episode where Tariq starts to open up more to Brayden and explain some of what’s happened in his past with Ghost. He needs genuine allies, and we think that bringing people in can help separate himself more from his father. Just remember that over the course of Power proper, Ghost had a real habit of pushing people away — even Tommy.

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned about Brayden this season, it’s that he’ll be loyal to you unless you give him a reason not to. He’s not altogether judgmental, and we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for a season where he and Tariq figure out a way to move forward together as more of a team.

What do you want to see when it comes to Brayden’s future on Power Book II: Ghost?

