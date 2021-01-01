Rose Parade 2021: Is it still happening, airing on NBC this year?







The Rose Parade is an annual New Year’s Day tradition. With that being said, this is not a typical New Year’s Day. In past years, the parade has aired as a part of a live broadcast on NBC — you had fantastic floats, great marching bands, and the lead-up to the namesake college football game.

This time around, there is no live parade amidst the global pandemic. Yet, there is still a broadcast special set to air on NBC that will document the history of the parade, plus also feature some of the fantastic flower arrangements you’ve come to see over the years. This year’s event will air starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, though some NBC affiliates may opt to air special coverage starting early at 11:00. Al Roker and Hoda Kotb are going to return as hosts for the event, which obviously will look very different but keep the tradition alive.

Here is some of what you should know about the special via an NBC press release:

Past Rose Parade Grand Marshals Emeril Lagasse and Gary Sinise will be featured in this year’s reimagined special. An award-winning actor, director, producer and philanthropist, Sinise will open the show while chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Lagasse will share memories of his time as Grand Marshal in 2008.

The special will also feature marching band performances and heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, special Rose Bowl football game highlights, equestrians, floats from years past and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float.

This year’s celebration of the new year will feature musical performances by nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow; country singer-songwriter and historic Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton; multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly; multi-platinum, seven-time Grammy-winning country trio Lady A; the most awarded country group of the last decade, Rascal Flatts; and Nashville-based, soul-singing husband and wife duo the War and Treaty.

Celebrity guest appearances will include multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and producer Daddy Yankee; actress Shanola Hampton; Olympic gold and silver medalist and former Grand Marshal Laurie Hernandez; former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart; multi-award-winning actress and former Grand Marshal Rita Moreno; actress Dascha Polanco; and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully.

This special, in the end, will feature a lot of what makes the Pasadena-based event special — it’s a celebration of Southern California, but also the beauty of nature and also what makes the tradition so important. The hope is that there can be some sort of live parade in 2022, but we don’t want to speak too soon without knowing what exactly that parade could look or feel like.

