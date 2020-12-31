Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? A chaotic reunion…







Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? For those looking for an answer to that question, we’ve of course got it for you below.

The bad news is worth going ahead and getting out of the way: For the second straight week, there is no new installment on the network. As for the reason why, it’s rather simple: This is New Year’s Eve! This is a time when people are off doing their own celebrations as opposed to sitting down and watching TV. The show is coming back on January 7, and it’s starting things off in the only way Jersey Shore knows how: With chaos. A lot of chaos. Think in terms of JWoww, Deena, and Angelina all being in the same place for the first time since the infamous wedding fiasco.

When these three all signed on to appear on another season of the series, we have to imagine that they knew what they were getting themselves into. Sure, there may be blindsides along the way, but they had to think such a moment was possible where they would all be in the same room again. They’re also all strong-willed people who don’t back down, and that is going to be a big part of some of what you are going to see coming up. This is drama on top of drama, and we’ll have to see if there is any resolution coming in the near future.

Oh, and we should note that this is an episode where a text message changes everything. Check out the synopsis below:

The Situation forgets the plan at dinner, and then forgets he’s on a tv show. And a text from back home rattles the roommates and threatens to blow the whole vacation up.

