New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly 2021: Start time, current lineup







Are you ready to check out NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly special? While it’s never been the ratings behemoth of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, it does have a loyal audience. Not only that, but there are a number of big-name guests who will be appearing.

Let’s kick things off here by noting this: You will be able to watch this special starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. NBC will be airing a special looking back at the year beforehand in primetime, and this will serve as a way to ring in 2021 with music, fun reflections, and hopefully distractions from what we’ve all gone through.

Check out more of what to expect from the special courtesy of an NBC press release.

[NBC] kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for an evening of holiday fun with “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021.” The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Carson Daly will return to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts will be Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” and writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Overall, expect a lot of network synergy here and also opportunities to see and hear wishes for 2021. While Times Square may still have a role to play in the proceedings, you should know already that this won’t look or feel anywhere close to some of what we’ve seen over the years. There is no public event there this time around, but local officials are still going to be looking to keep some traditions around. You’ll still have a chance to celebrate, albeit remotely.

