NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 video: Deeks looks for support







Sunday night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to welcome 2021 with NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7. This is going to be an important episode on a number of different fronts. For Callen, we’re going to have a chance in order to see him potentially inch closer to proposing to Anna. We’ve already seen him with a ring in a promo!

As for one Marty Deeks, he’s looking at something a little bit different in regards to his future. To be specific, he’s just working in order to ensure that he can get into FLETC in order to eventually become an NCIS agent. Hetty worked to potentially help him get a spot, regardless of him being older than what the program would typically expect.

Yet, there are some more challenges, and one of them revolves around an intensive interview process. In a new sneak peek (first posted over at TVLine), you can see Eric Christian Olsen’s character stressing about the process and whether or not he’ll get in. He’s leaning on Sam for advice, and after watching this we’re pretty confident that everyone should go to Sam Hanna if they’re in an emotional bind. There’s just something so effortlessly reassuring about him, from the way that he speaks to Deeks to how he understands just how much this means to him.

In the end, Sam reminds Deeks that he is very-much good at what he does and because of that, he shouldn’t be too worried. While there are questions as to whether or not he’s enough of a “team player” (Deeks gets asked that — we know that he is), he’s also got a track record of putting a lot of people away. That’s without even mentioning the glowing recommendations that he’s got from his friends and colleagues. They’ve all worked with him for an extremely long period of time. They know he’s capable of the job.

