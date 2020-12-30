Is The Challenge new tonight on MTV? Season 36 episode 4 details







Is The Challenge new tonight on MTV? For those looking for an answer to that question, rest assured, we’ve got it within!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that the news we’ve got is altogether good for those of you eager for more action and drama. After all, the series is taking a week off here in between Christmas and New Year’s — otherwise known as a time in which a lot of shows are off the air. This won’t be some sort of extended hiatus, though, as there will be another new episode airing next week. The idea here is to highlight more drama between the contestants, but also show more of how certain people handle being a target almost from the beginning. We know that this is something that Wes felt a certain way about.

So while you wait for the January 6 episode, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

Loyalty is tested in a volatile new partnership. Agents must put their intel skills to the test while in a lava tunnel during “mission: drone control.” A stunning battle in the crater causes ripples that will impact numerous agents.

Just in case you want something more for season 36 episode 4 (beyond the return date and these details, of course), perhaps the promo below will suit your fancy. This will be a chance to experience more trust issues, to put it mildly. We are still so early on in the season, and because of this, we have to assume that more dramatic twists and turns are coming. The final contestants may not be even close to who you would expect.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Challenge moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight?

