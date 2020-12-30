Power Book II: Ghost finale: Is there any hope for Tommy Egan return?







We’re just a matter of days away now from the Power Book II: Ghost finale arriving on Starz and with that, just days from answering a big question. Are we going to finally see Tommy Egan make a bold return to the franchise?

Want to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then check out our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and then also view our playlist.

We know that there is a Tommy spin-off coming already in Power Book IV: Force, which we’ll hopefully get more news on in the near future. Yet, you can make the argument that a Power Book II: Ghost cameo would build the buzz up significantly.

It’s also easily to imagine situations where characters in New York would want to get Joseph Sikora’s character back — he’s so tied to Ghost’s death, and you could see someone like Saxe or Davis trying to summon him to suit their desired endgame. They both have seen the evidence that Tariq killed Ghost, and we’ve seen in the past Tasha doing everything she can to throw Tommy and others under the bus instead. He could arrive to clear his own name.

With that being said, there is another interesting question worth wondering: Will Tommy even care about clearing his own name? This just doesn’t feel like the sort of thing he’d be altogether concerned about doing in a court of law. Also, he’s not in New York. We want to see Tommy back somehow, but the challenge comes in finding a way to do this that would also make sense for this character, who seemed intent on starting new elsewhere.

Luckily, we’ll have at least some sort of answer over the days ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

Do you want to see Tommy return on the Power Book II: Ghost finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around to secure some other assorted updates on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







