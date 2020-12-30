When Calls the Heart: Season 8 promo takes artistic approach







You may be waiting until February in order to check out When Calls the Heart season 8, but there is a lot to look forward to. Think in terms of romance, adventure, new characters, and important reunions.

Of course, the folks over at Hallmark Channel are going to keep you waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead in full — yet, we do have a preview with a few more details on what lies ahead! You can take a look at some of this in the video below.

If you’re looking for a ton of spoilers, this preview is probably not going to be for you. It’s more of an artistic look ahead, and the network chooses to stylistically spotlight a number of difficult characters set to music. It gives you a sense of the vibe and the spirit of Hope Valley, which is what they are looking to present more so than just about anything else. They recognize that the sense of community and love on this show is perhaps the most important thing about it. That will get viewers watching as much as anything.

Of course, from a story standpoint learning who Elizabeth chooses will be one of the most important parts of the upcoming season. There are certainly plenty of Lucas and Nathan fans out there, and this is what makes this particular situation so complicated. People are fans of both characters and honestly, it’s easy to understand why when you think about what they each bring to the table.

We imagine that there will be plenty of other updates and discussions on the story in the weeks to come, mostly because it benefits Hallmark to release more. We’re talking here about one of the network’s most-popular shows, and one that could have a long life ahead of it still.

