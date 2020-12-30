Chris Harrison is not leaving The Bachelor … how did this rumor start?







We’re a handful of days away from the premiere of The Bachelor, and suddenly the future of Chris Harrison is in the spotlight. Why is that? It seems to be, in part, because of a recent report that he is getting set to relocate.

The report we’re referring to comes via the New York Post, and it notes that Harrison and his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima, are in the process of building a home in the wealthy Barton Creek area around Austin, Texas. People are coupling this news with the fact that he was temporarily absent for this past season of The Bachelorette after he dropped his son off at college. JoJo Fletcher, a former lead for the franchise, ended up taking his place.

Ultimately, though, we’re here to remind you that Chris moving and him dropping off his son at college are two separate events … and neither one of them have anything to do with his future on the franchise. According to TMZ, Harrison is not leaving the show, and will simply commute whenever he needs to do work on the franchise. Remember that The Bachelor franchise only films a fraction out of the year, and even when it does, it doesn’t always spend its time in California. The upcoming season of The Bachelor, for example, is set in Pennsylvania, and often Bachelor in Paradise takes place in Mexico.

Another important thing to remember here is that Harrison is from Texas, and spent a lot of time growing up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Sure, it’s a little bit of a drive from Austin to DFW, but it’s a heck of a lot closer than the West Coast. Texas is where many of his ties are, and the move may be about being closer to home more than his future with the franchise. Chris is essential to Bachelor Nation; we don’t see him going anywhere in the near future.

