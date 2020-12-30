Blue Bloods season 11: Sami Gayle on dream Nicky storyline







On this past episode of Blue Bloods season 11, we had our first appearance of Sami Gayle back at family dinner as Nicky! Even though we haven’t seen her as much lately, we know that Gayle is a series regular and there is a lot more story to come with this character.

So while we’re waiting for some time to get more details on what lies ahead for Nicky, why not go ahead and share more of what Sami wants personally? In a new interview with Glitter Magazine (one that covers a wide array of topics), here is some of what the actress had to say:

I’d love to see Nicky live out her desire to serve in the NYPD. I’d also love to see her go on another ride along with Uncle Danny now that she is an adult.

Is this something that could ultimately happen? We are curious to see where things play out here, but for now, we know that Nicky has another job on the West Coast. We’re presuming that she was just back at family dinner for the holidays, though we’ll wait and see if that is the case when the show comes back on the air.

We’ve long felt that Nicky being in the NYPD is a great way to tie together her story and bring the show back full-circle. While technically there is already a grandkid of Frank Reagan on the force in Joe Hill, it’d be nice for someone else to be added to the equation soon. Nicky is someone we’ve seen on the show for so many years, and it would be interesting to see what sort of lessons that she learned from her family. Her mother is a prosecutor, but her uncles, her grandfather, and her great-grandfather are all cops.

What do you want to see from Nicky and Sami Gayle moving forward on Blue Bloods season 11?

