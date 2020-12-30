The Conners season 3 episode 7: Candice Bergen to guest star!







If you were not excited to see The Conners season 3 return with new episodes in 2021, here’s a reason to be: Candice Bergen.

The promo below confirms that the Murphy Brown star will be coming on board the show for its January 13 return, and we’ve got a few more details about that role already. According to a new report from Deadline, Bergen will be playing the role of Ben’s mother. She’s going to be coming into the world with some surprising news, and that’s something that a few of these characters need to prepare themselves for in advance.

Judging from the promo, Bergen’s character also carries with her a sense of judgment and superiority — she clearly refers to the Conners’ signature home as the sort of place you’d often see on Cops. The real excitement to us is going to be seeing her interact with some of the show’s other legendary actors — Murphy Brown, like Roseanne, was an enormous hit for its era. We know that CBS tried to execute a revival of its own and while it didn’t end up working, we appreciated the effort that went into it greatly.

Of course, given what we’ve seen from The Conners over the years, there’s always going to be a chance in order to see Bergen back for more appearances. This is a show that is just building up more and more of a great arsenal of performers, and we think that we’ll be added more people to it as the years go along. We certainly don’t think that season 3 is going to be the last one, at least so long as the cast wants to keep doing it.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the January 13 episode yet, take a look at it below:

Ben’s mom, Barb, arrives in town after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past. Meanwhile, Becky and Emilio spend more time together.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now in regards to The Conners

What do you want to see from Candice Bergen on The Conners?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







