The Expanse season 5 episode 6 preview: Will Alex, Bobbie get away?

The strength in this season comes, in some ways, via Marco Inaros. He is the most compelling adversary we’ve seen on the show in years, someone who is legitimately convinced that he is doing the right thing for his people. We saw the partial extent of the damage on Earth, and at this point, Amos is lucky to be alive. Very lucky.

As for whether or not Bobbie and Alex will survive, that very much remains to be seen. This week’s episode concluded with the two characters doing what they could in order to avoid some grave danger. What the two have started to realize here is that Marco has managed to accumulate some friends. He’s got some of his Free Navy aboard Martian ships, and that led to the blindside that leaves these two characters fleeing for their lives in space. He’s trying to outrun them, but there’s no guarantee that he will. (We’re optimistic they’ll make it, at least since no one else was immediately behind them in the closing seconds.)

In general, we would argue that this week’s ending is arguably the best one that we’ve seen on The Expanse this season, given that we are left to think about the lives of multiple characters. That’s without even thinking about poor Naomi — she managed to get the message out that Holden eventually saw, but what was the cost? We’ll learn that next week, as well as the consequence of Alex and Bobbie’s escape plan (provided they do, in fact, escape).

In general, we do think that the weekly rollout for new episodes is working wonders. The Expanse was a good show when all of season 4 dropped at once; yet, the stories tended to bleed together a little bit more. Each episode now does have a chance to stand on its own and while we’ve only had two weeks with only one episode since the premiere, the shift in format is working.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

