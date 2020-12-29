Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2: Prepare with a new look back!







Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 is going to be premiering on NBC in just one week, and there’s clearly a lot to look forward to! This will be a fun season at times, one with huge musical numbers, romance, and humor.

Yet, we also cannot forget the drama or the emotional moments that unfolded near the end of season 1. There’s a lot that Zoey as a character still needs to take in.

Do you want to be reminded of some of the most important beats, or catch up in the event you are behind? This is precisely what the video below is for! In this, you can take a look at some of the biggest moments from the first season, whether it be Zoey getting her powers, the love triangle, or the tragedy that unfolded at the end of the season. It’s only six minutes, so it will hardly take you a lot of time to dive into everything from start to finish here.

With this being said, we should also go ahead and note in here that it’s better if you have a chance to just watch all of season 1. It’s not extraordinarily long, so there could be opportunities for you to get into all of it prior to the show coming back. Even if there are plenty of melancholy notes, we do think in general this is one of the best shows for pure escapism that is out there. It’s bright, colorful, and so much in contrast to what so many of us are going through right now on a day-to-day basis. There’s a lot took forward to, and you can see the premiere synopsis below:

01/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : SEASON 2 PREMIERE: Zoey returns to the world after an extended time away and discovers that a lot has changed at work and in her personal life in her absence. Harvey Guillén guest stars. TV-14

