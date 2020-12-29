NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 promo: Callen, Deeks’ big stories!







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 is arriving on CBS this Sunday, and one thing is already clear: The show is not messing around! This episode is entitled “Overdue,” and the promo below makes it clear that there are big events almost from start to finish here.

So where do we begin? It has to be with the opening of the preview, given that this is where we have 100% confirmation that Callen is looking to propose to Anna. We don’t think this is some jaw-dropping surprise to a lot of people out there, given that the series has been inferring that this is going to happen for some time already. We knew that Arkady was coming back in this episode, and that G. was looking to have a face-to-face conversation with him.

We’ll see whether or not said proposal happens in this episode, but clearly it’s a part of the story equation.

As for what else is happening beyond just this, the promo notes that Deeks is going to have a key role to play here as interviews are taking place to see whether or not he can undergo formal training to become an NCIS agent. He’ll have the support of his colleagues, but they don’t make the decision. What may be frustrating to a lot of people out there is that while we know him to be good at this job (we’ve seen it over the years!), there are still serious concerns about whether or not he is a team player. These are things that could end up plaguing him for a long time, and we’ll have to see precisely what happens there.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t be surprised if some of these stories play out into episode 8 … but we’ll have to wait and see on some of this.

