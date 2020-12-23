NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 video: Arkady blows Callen off







Sure, NCIS: Los Angeles is not returning to the air until January, but CBS was kind enough to release a sneak peek from the first episode back! If you love Callen or Arkady, odds are you’re going to love this.

What’s going on in the video below? As it turns out, Callen had scheduled a time to sit down with Anna’s father, only to get totally blown off by him later. What happened? Well, Arkady tends to operate on his own schedule, which involves various exploits (or in this case, a woman named Zola). We also learn that Arkady here is a big fan of Goop, which helps him to figure out how he wants to live. Somehow, this is not surprising.

Ultimately, Callen insists that he wants to meet with Arkady face-to-face, and even makes it clear that he’ll go out of his way to do it. Given how busy Chris O’Donnell’s character is with his job, this should signal on some level that it’s important. We’re not sure how much that registers with Arkady, mostly because we’re not sure how much anything registers with this guy much of the time.

Our personal theory/hope is Callen is wanting to get Arkady’s blessing to ask Anna to marry him. We’re a romantic at heart, and it’s felt for a while like the writers are building up the story to this very moment. Arkady’s reaction to such a conversation would be fantastic, just as we’re very curious to see how Arkady would act at this daughter’s wedding. Just in case you can’t tell, we’re very excited for the prospect of Arkady as a father-in-law on this show.

We know based on the photo above that these two characters will come face-to-face at some point in this episode, so who knows what sort of conversation they will have?

