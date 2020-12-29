The Rookie season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Meet John Nolan’s mom







Throughout much of its third season, The Rookie is going to be bringing a wide array of content to the table — and not all of it will be expected. There are some stories that we either assumed are coming or we’ve heard about them at length, whether it be John Nolan looking to clear his name or the show taking a long look at what it means to be a police officer in this current era. There are a number of tough questions that will be asked, and it doesn’t sound like the show is shying away from anything.

On a more personal note, though, it does seem as though The Rookie is going to be allowing us to see more parts of Nolan’s life away from the force — take, for example, his mother. She will be turning up on the third episode of the season (airing on January 17), and we are certainly curious to see what this cameo looks like. For more, all you have to do is check out the official synopsis:

"La Fiera" – Officer John Nolan's mom makes an unannounced visit that complicates his life, and Sergeant Grey considers retiring on "The Rookie," SUNDAY, JAN. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Before the end of this episode, we’re curious to learn what some of these said complications are. We imagine that this is going to be a chance to get a new perspective on who John is versus who he was, and that is a part of what makes The Rookie so unique. There are a lot of cop shows on TV, but few of them revolve around a main character who effectively lived a separate life as an adult before joining the force. This allows for a very different sort of insight.

