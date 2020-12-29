Power Book II: Ghost finale theories: Could Carrie be a prosecutor again?







As we approach the Power Book II: Ghost finale coming onto Starz this weekend, there are so many different storylines that have been set up. Think in terms of what’s going on with Tariq, if there’s a chance for Saxe to be taken down, or if Cane will find himself further in the crosshairs after the Rico-related shootout.

Want some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then view our show playlist.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s speak a little bit about Carrie. Clearly, the professor has been one of the more polarizing characters on the series, and we certainly understand why that is. We’re speaking here about someone who felt on the perimeter of important stories rather than directly involved. The murder on campus seems to have challenged that. She’s started digging into the Tejada family’s history with Big Guap, and through this, she’s figured out a few things. We’ve also learned at the same time that Carrie is a former prosecutor, meaning she’s accomplished a lot at a pretty young age.

So could season 1 end in a way where Carrie goes back to that position? There’s an interesting case to make for it, especially if you buy into the idea that Saxe gets taken down amidst the Ghost murder trial — a popular theory that is out there. She could shift over to taking on that role, and that would prove interesting given the relationship she’s built with some of the other characters so far this season.

We can’t confirm that it’s happening, but in an Instagram Live on Monday, creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp stayed fairly mum on Carrie’s future. As expected, she’s keeping her cards close to the vest.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you think is going to happen with Carrie over the course of the Power Book II: Ghost finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







