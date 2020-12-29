Outlander season 4 finally has a Netflix premiere date







We know that there are people aplenty out there eager to see Outlander season 4 on Netflix — and now, they have a chance to do so.

In a post on Twitter this week, Netflix Queue confirmed that on January 27, this all-important season of the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series is going to launch on the streaming service. This means that Netflix viewers are going to have a chance to finally see a number of important moments, including Jamie and Claire starting up Fraser’s Ridge, Brianna traveling back to the past, and then Bree getting a chance to meet Jamie for the first time.

For some more video discussion on Outlander season 6 now, be sure to view the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates and also view our show playlist.

Outlander eventually arriving to Netflix is a very important move when it comes to increasing the show’s overall audience — it allows viewers to check it out who never have had the opportunity before. There are a lot of people who don’t want to pay for Starz, or just don’t have the extra money at this time. Maybe they’re fine watching these shows so much later after the fact.

For those wondering how Outlander, a Starz series, is able to be on Netflix in the first place, it has to do with a rather-complicated studio deal. Most modern-day series on premium cable stay exclusively on the network they premiered on. Hence, HBO owning the rights to Lovecraft Country episodes, or Starz being the home of Power. Yet, Sony Pictures TV is the studio behind Outlander, and there is clearly a sort of timed exclusivity where Starz gets to be the home for the episodes for a certain period of time before the studio can launch them elsewhere. Starz would obviously still prefer viewers watch the show on their own platform — hence, why the official accounts for Outlander (run by Starz) rarely promote the Netflix releases.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander, including updates on season 6

Are you glad to see Outlander season 4 officially arrive on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Outlander Season 4 is (finally!) coming to Netflix in The US on January 27 pic.twitter.com/XMYypHdL9M — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







