Your Honor episode 5: Showtime to premiere it early for streaming







For everyone who is excited to see Your Honor episode 5 on Showtime, here’s some good news: You won’t have to wait too much longer!

Today, Deadline confirmed that the premium-cable network is going to make the Bryan Cranston’s series latest episode available on December 31 — that is a few days earlier than the linear premiere on January 3. What is the reason for this? We think that a lot of it may just be a means to get the show more conversation and attention early, especially since this Sunday is going to be a busy one for programming elsewhere. You’ve got the finale for Power Book II: Ghost airing on Starz, and that is without even mentioning a number of NFL week 17 games and people trying to get settled into life in the new year.

If you do want to get a few more assorted details now on what lies ahead, we strongly suggest that you check out the Your Honor episode 5 synopsis below:

Michael attempts to return to business as usual until he discovers that someone is blackmailing him. Jimmy Baxter and Gina Baxter remain committed to avenging their son’s death.

This is one of those series that is going to build up momentum slowly and surely over time, and that’s what makes it so intriguing. It asks a lot of important moral questions about the legal system — and, of course, it’s putting Cranston front and center. The more of that we get to see, the happier we’re of course going to be on the outside looking in.

As of right now, season 1 of Your Honor is averaging more than 500,000 live viewers a week — that’s not bad, given the fact that the majority of the series’ viewers are not checking it out live.

