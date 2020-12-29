SEAL Team season 4: Will Sonny and Davis get back together?







We know that in the immediate future, the story of SEAL Team season 4 is going to be about saving Ray Perry. It has to be, given what’s transpired with him.

Beyond that, though, there are also plenty of questions that need to be answered. Take, for example, whether Bravo will ever look close to its old self again, or if there could be a romantic future still for Sonny and Davis. Let’s make it clear — we’ve never stopped rooting for them, even if the relationship fell apart over the course of season 3. Things are different now, and we always want to imagine that they could find their way back to each other.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Spencer Hudnut didn’t do a whole lot to quiet the talk about these two characters getting back together:

“They both kind of made it through their own journeys in Season 3, having broken up and found potential other partners, but they always seem to find their way back to each other … Particularly with Davis settled into and now thriving on that job, she might have a little more bandwidth for her personal life.”

Of course, this is no guarantee that these two characters will get back together, but it is the sort of thing that offers up some hope. The biggest piece of advice we can offer is to be patient, given that there are so many priorities that the entire team is going to be looking at and taking on. We’ll see where this journey takes us, but we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few more twists and turns. Those just tend to be front and center for the sort of show SEAL Team is.

Remember that you’ll get a chance to see more season 4 episodes early next year. It’s not that much of a wait, all things considered.

