The Conners season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The first installment of 2021!







There are a number of things worth being excited about when it comes to The Conners season 3 episode 7, starting of course with the fact that the show is coming back on the air. Wednesday, January 13 is the return date, and within this installment there are a few different things looking forward to. Think in terms of a big story for Ben, plus an opportunity for Becky and Emilio to be around each other for a while. Maybe this will be an episode about relationship-building, but we think more than anything else, the goal here is going to be escapism.

Think about it this way — with this being the first installment of 2021, we imagine that the writers really wanted to kick off the year in a fun way. There is a real need for laughter out there, and we think that this is an installment that could provide some of it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy and A Prison Baby” – Ben’s mom, Barb, arrives in town after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past. Meanwhile, Becky and Emilio spend more time together on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Do we think that there will be more topical subject matter when it comes to main stories? That remains to be seen, mostly due to the fact that this episode was written a good while ago, and they may not have known what would be at the center of public discourse at this very moment.

