A Teacher season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX, Hulu?

Ultimately, this is a situation where the answer to these questions is rather simple: It’s not happening. There isn’t going to be another season of the drama. The plan from the beginning here was for this to be a limited series event and in the end, that is the thing that makes the most overall sense. This is not a show that is designed to continue forever; doing so would almost be counterintuitive.

To go along with that, doing a season 2 focusing on a separate teacher/student situation would feel like complete overkill, and also send the series down an even more controversial rabbit hole than it found itself in during season 1. A Teacher faced backlash from the start for its central relationship, and even found itself recently parodied on Saturday Night Live. It has drawn attention for its performances, and also focusing on the exploitation and manipulation that goes on within the central power dynamic. It certainly is not a series for everyone, but it has found itself somewhat of an audience over the past couple of months.

Ultimately, though, this is the end and we’d be shocked if anything ever changes with that. The more realistic possibility in our mind is that FX, Hulu, and parent company Disney do their best to continue collaborating with Kate Mara on future projects. She’s shown herself as able to take on a wide array of different topics, and clearly she’s not afraid of playing characters who are challenging in a multitude of ways. We’ll see what the future holds for her in the months and years to come.

