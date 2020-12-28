Call the Midwife season 10: Will Valerie Dyer return eventually?







For those who watched the recent Call the Midwife Christmas Special, there is probably one thing you’ve now figured out: Valerie Dyer is done as a main character. We’d heard back in the summer that Jennifer Kirby would be departing the series, and it’s now very-much happened.

So how did she leave? After at first attempting to resign, it seems like a perfect solution was figured out, one where Valerie can head to South Africa to work at the Hope Clinic. she is free somewhat from the pain of her recent past, while also continuing to do her best to help others. We saw the Hope Clinic years ago in the show’s world, and this allows us to at least visualize the character moving forward.

As for what Kirby had to say about her departure earlier this year, check out the attached statement:

“After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks.”

So is a return for Val possible at some point during season 11? For the time being, we’re not sure that we would profess a lot of confidence in that very thing. It’s hard to, all things considered. We don’t get the sense that Kirby is ready to return in the near future, and the character is on another side of the world for a reason. We do think a return is possible eventually, but we’d be shocked if it happens this upcoming season.

