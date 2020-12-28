Snowfall season 4 promo: Franklin’s not going anywhere…







Are you ready for Snowfall season 4? The new season is ready to premiere come February, and we’re getting a sense of the intensity already. The latest promo below is your latest evidence of that.

Through the first three seasons, what we’ve seen is the slow-building foundation of an empire for one Franklin Saint. He’s been trying for a while now to ensure that he gets what he wants out of the drug trade — he has accumulated more power, but also faced great costs. This is a world filled with death and destruction, and as the perception of the trade changes, so will his world. We’re entering an era on the series where the war on drugs could be more prevalent, as the effects of using crack become all the more clear.

This season will feature a lot for Franklin to wrestle with emotionally — it could prove to be the best season to date for Damson Idris as an actor, and we are very-much intrigued to see what the journey looks like. You’re going to see blasts from Franklin’s past, but at the same time also opportunities to look more towards his future. This entire world is changing and we’re stoked to go along on the journey.

Let’s conclude this piece with a quick reminder that Snowfall will be airing the first two episodes of the season on February 24 — they will then debut via FX on Hulu the next day. New episodes will then air once a week, following a format that the network has utilized for many years. We know that this season has been a long time coming due to the pandemic; we just hope that it’s worth the wait when the dust finally starts to settle.

