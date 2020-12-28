Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Upton receives a job offer







Could Hailey Upton be leaving the world of Chicago PD before too long? The next new episode is just over a week away, and early details about it make you wonder. There is also certainly a feeling of “we’ve been here before” when it comes to a member of Intelligence potentially joining the FBI. This led to the departure of Erin Lindsay, so could Upton follow her in saying goodbye? We’re hoping that doesn’t happen, though it’s clear why such a job would be tantalizing to some extent. Upton even worked with the FBI back on season 2 of the CBS show!

Let’s go ahead and share the Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

01/06/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Burgess discover a child walking alone in the middle of the street and when they take her home, they discover her entire family has been murdered. Upton is approached with a job offer from the FBI. TV-14

If you haven’t seen the promo below yet, you can see Upton start to say something to Halstead that sounds akin to “tell me you don’t want me to go.” Clearly, she wants to know that she’s wanted either at Intelligence or in his life. Would it be enough for her to stay with PD? It’s hard to say, but this could be a situation that kickstarts Upstead in a way a lot of people have been wanting. If Jay thinks Hailey is leaving, it could cause him to confront some of his feelings in a meaningful way before it’s too late.

For now, we’re going to stay optimistic that Upton sticks around. We don’t need another Chicago PD character leaving to join the FBI, and it feels like there is so much story left to tell with Tracy Spiridakos’ character.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago PD right now

Do you really think that Upton could be joining the FBI on Chicago PD?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







