Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Casey, Brett discuss the future







We know that you’ve been waiting a long time in order to see Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3. Luckily, said waiting is almost at an end! Next week’s new episode “Smash Therapy” is just about here, and we’re glad to have a few more details all about what’s ahead.

We know that the story most people are going to be excited to see revolves around Casey and Brett, and we get it. The two are closer to being a couple than they’ve perhaps ever been, but there is one big stumbling block that the two are going to be facing. Think along the lines of Dawson and Casey’s sustained feelings for her. If he and Brett are ever going to be together, this is something that needs to be reconciled. Maybe it will to some extent over the course of this hour. If nothing else, we know that we’re moving in that particular direction.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

01/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch shaken and questioning his abilities. Kidd looks for support from Severide while Casey and Brett discuss their future. TV-14

The storyline for Mouch is something that we’ve seen in the past, as there have been debates over whether or not he can keep being his old self out in the field. We do think that there will come a time eventually where being a firefighter isn’t for him anymore; it’s something that many people in this field have to come to terms with eventually. We just hope that we’re not there as of yet, given that it feels like there are a number of stories left to tell with him out in the field. (We’re sure that there would be in a different setting, as well, but we’re not ready for that yet.)

What is intriguing you right now about Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3?

