This Is Us season 5 episode 6 title confirms Randall revelations ahead







This Is Us season 5 episode 6 is absolutely going to be one worth watching, and we mean that especially if you’ve been looking for answers on a big Randall story.

Want some more news when it comes to This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to check out our latest theory discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have ongoing updates coming soon…

Ultimately, what we can deliver your way now is simply this: News that the sixth episode is entitled “Birth Mother.” This was confirmed recently by SpoilerTV, and it goes very much alongside what we’ve been hearing for the past month and a half. Back when the last episode aired, there was chatter that episode 6 was going to be the one where we started to learn more of the truth about Randall’s biological mom. We’ve already seen an older gentleman who seems to have had a history with Laurel, but we don’t know what said history is or whether or not she’s still alive. We’re not personally confident she is, but there could be a powerful journey of discovery for Randall either way.

We wouldn’t be shocked if this episode ends up being one that dives deep into the past to show what happened to Laurel after William seemingly last saw her, and also how Randall finds out more information in the present. It seems to be a viral video of all things that could open him up to this part of his past, and hopefully, this will allow him to have a greater sense of healing along the way.

We don’t expect all loose ends to be wrapped up in this episode, but it could at least get us on the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







