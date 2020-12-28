The Bachelor spoilers: How could Matt James’ journey end?







We’re a week away now from the season premiere of The Bachelor, and yes, it’s absolutely crazy to think about. It was less than a week ago that Tayshia Adams’ journey came to a close!

Yet, we don’t think many people are mad about this. There is so much intrigue surrounding Matt James as a lead — there’s an excitement that comes with the unknown, given that we’ve never seen him on TV before. We have no real idea how he’s going to operate in this environment, though the show’s going to need to work overtime getting us invested in him right away. That’s why the franchise casts past alum on most of their seasons; they recognize that this is the #1 way to ensure people are on board from the premiere onward.

The video below does at least give us a signal that Matt will get to the point where he contemplates proposing, and that’s important. This is a guy who has said he’s never been in love before, and with that, he’s going to need to make a huge transformation this season. He’ll have a lot to process and a lot of contenders. We think it’s possible the ring is a misdirect and Matt doesn’t propose in the end, but why hype it up this way?

Despite the bubble-like setting, the preview suggests that we are getting a fairly straightforward season of the show. There is no switcheroo with the lead coming, and we could have a final rose in line with what we’ve seen in past years. In a way, this modern-day season could feel a little old-school.

The dra-MATT-ic new season of #TheBachelor begins Monday, Jan 4 on ABC 🌹 pic.twitter.com/vqQ2nWOF15 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 23, 2020

