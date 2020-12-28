Last Man Standing season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Mike Baxter, mentor







In some ways, it feels like Last Man Standing season 9 episode 3 is going to feel like the first ordinary episode of the year when it airs on January 14. Why is that? Much of the focus during the premiere will be on a big time jump, whereas episode 2 has the much-hyped “crossover” where Tim Allen brings back Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. Episode 3, entitled “High on the Corporate Ladder” will allow the show to settle in to more of its familiar beats. You’ll see family moments, broad comedy, and also a tinge of awkwardness as Mike Baxter finds himself in an unusual position. He’s going to have to serve as Ryan’s mentor, regardless seemingly of if he wants to or not.

Want a few more details? Then view the official Last Man Standing season 9 episode 3 synopsis:

Mike reluctantly finds himself acting as Ryan’s mentor when he is offered a big corporate job. Meanwhile, Mandy and Kyle attempt to make Ed’s bucket list dreams come true after finding a secret file on his computer in the all-new “High on the Corporate Ladder” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-904) (TV-14 L)

This is one of those episodes that feels primed to show off where some of these characters are in the final season, and also some of the issues that Mike is going to have to confront at this point in his life. He’s a grandfather nearing retirement, so what sort of legacy does he want to leave behind? What does he want out of his next several years? We think that these are issues he will be thinking a lot about, while also still doing some of the same funny stuff that he always has over the years. The final season should allow Last Man Standing to be more introspective … though we don’t exactly think the show itself is going to change all that much, either.

