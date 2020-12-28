Outlander season 6 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan share teasers







We were hoping that on Christmas Day, Starz would be willing to hand over some good tidings in the form of Outlander news. With that in mind, we come bearing great news now!

For more Outlander video scoop, check out our season 6 expectations at the bottom of this article! After you do this very thing, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

It you look below, you can see series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin offer up a behind-the-scenes look at some of the costumes for the upcoming season. We spotlighted Sam in particular yesterday, but we’re glad to be able to present something a bit more panoramic today. All of the actors have a little bit of fun showing off some of their outfits, but beyond just that we also get some teases about what could be coming up in the story!

Take, for example, Sam teasing a character who could come into focus this time around — or, getting to hear from Skelton and Balfe as to how Brianna and Claire’s skill set could be shown off more than ever moving forward. There is a lot of evolution coming to Fraser’s Ridge, but the series will also continue to showcase more of the world around it, as well.

While we’re still in a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the formal start of filming, early signs point to it happening next month. We’ll see if that holds, and if it does, we absolutely hope that the series will be ready to premiere at some point in late 2021 or early 2022. Patience shall be a virtue here — if there’s anything that we learned from 2020, it has to be more patience than ever before.

Finally, kudos to Starz for sharing this — they clearly recognize that 2020 has been a tough one since the conclusion of season 5. It’s hard to present teases when there isn’t all that much actually going on.

What are you most hoping to see on Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back to get some other insight all about the series. (Photo: Starz.)

The #Outlander cast just wanted to drop by and give you a little gift. 🎁 Happy holidays to the best fans ever! pic.twitter.com/Ax3RLE2u1a — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 25, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







