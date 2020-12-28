Batwoman season 2 spoilers: New synopsis teases Ryan’s transformation







Are you ready to see Batwoman season 2 in the new year? We know at this point there is so much to look forward to. While this show has established roots for sure, it may also feel like we’re diving into a whole new pilot. Javicia Leslie is the new lead, and Ryan Wilder is a totally-new character. She’s not out to be some sort of emulation of Kate Kane; she will be bringing something new to the table and it’s going to be fun to learn more about what that is.

We know that one of the big questions people have is just how this person becomes Batwoman, especially given there is no obvious connection between her and Kate. Yet, we do have a full synopsis below, and we like to think there are a few hints stored away in here:

In season two of BATWOMAN, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane’s Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane’s disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang) and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, “Bruce Wayne” (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It’s not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

It sounds based on this almost as though Ryan discovers the suit out of pure chance, but she’s not going to let this go to waste — she knows what it’s like to be an underdog and this will allow her to be someone totally different.

Don’t be surprised if there are some stories left over from the first season that become a part of season 2. After all, there were episodes written that didn’t get to film, and they could just be morphed into the current story now.

