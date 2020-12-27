Bridgerton season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is there going to be a Bridgerton season 2 over at Netflix? Is that something that you should be excited to check out?

Entering the show’s big launch on Christmas Day, we certainly knew that there were all sorts of reasons for excitement. This is the first scripted show from Shondaland since the studio moved over to the streaming service, and we certainly think that they would like to keep it around for a long time.

Also, who doesn’t love a good period drama? That is another one of those things that tends to have a stable audience. So many of them are character-based, and shows under the Shondaland banner often emphasize that very thing. If you can get people hooked on the story, you can keep them watching for a long time. This is why Grey’s Anatomy is still on the air.

If there is some good news that we have to report at the moment, it’s this: Signs do point at the moment to there being more Bridgerton, even though nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment. TVLine reports that production on a second season could begin as early as March 2021, though we will have to take a wait-and-see approach to whether or not this fully happens. So long as we remain in this global health crisis, things are going to remain unpredictable. That part of the equation feels more or less inevitable.

Often, shows tend to set production dates in advance anticipating a renewal. Maybe they’ve even heard some things from their network or streaming service to make them feel all that much more hopeful. There’s serious cause for optimism here, and if we had to guess, we’d say that we hear about a Bridgerton season 2 renewal at some point in the coming weeks. There’s no exact timetable, though, so the ball remains in Netflix’s court.

